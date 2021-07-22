Disney World Property Values Cut By $428M In Fla. Settlement

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The assessed values of 15 Walt Disney World properties will be reduced by a total of $428 million for a five-year period after the entertainment giant settled a dispute with a Florida county property appraiser. Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US reached a settlement with Orange County Property Appraiser Amy Mercado on the assessed values of the Florida properties for the tax years 2015 to 2019, with the latest judgments, for 2018 and 2019, being entered in an Orange County circuit court on Tuesday. The contested properties include four Disney theme parks — EPCOT, the Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and Animal...

