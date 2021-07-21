'Right To Repair' Law Puts Car Brands In Lurch, Court Told

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Major automakers risk turning off consumers and hurting their brands if they comply with an expansion of Massachusetts' "Right to Repair" law, an auto industry group told a federal judge Wednesday as it sought an accelerated ruling following a bench trial. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents a number of big-name automakers including General Motors Co., Toyota Motor Corp. and Volkswagen AG, told U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock that the new law giving independent auto mechanics access to a vehicle's telematics system, which tracks data such as location, speed, braking, and vehicle diagnostic information, puts car manufacturers at risk of violating federal safety...

