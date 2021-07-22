ND City Wins $2.4M From Developer For Downtown Project

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 3:07 PM EDT) -- A North Dakota state court jury found a company that partnered with the city of Minot, North Dakota, on a downtown revitalization project owes the city $2.44 million after failing to see the project through to the end. The jury's verdict, returned Tuesday, found that Cypress Development LLC breached its contract with Minot by not upholding its end of the public-private partnership. The project involved developing two buildings in the city's downtown area that would house parking, retail space and apartments on property owned by the city. According to the suit, the project stalled when the parking structures were almost complete...

