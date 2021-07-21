7th Circ. Won't Pull Cities' Netflix Fee Suit Into Federal Court

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 5:17 PM EDT) -- An Indiana federal judge properly sent to state court a suit by several cities seeking franchise fees from streaming services including Netflix and Hulu, as the case involves local revenue, the Seventh Circuit said Wednesday. The appeals court affirmed the district judge's decision to send to state court the class action from Indiana cities including Indianapolis and Fishers, which are seeking franchise fees under Indiana law, according to a published opinion. Indiana and its local governments have broad authority over regulatory issues in the state, including local revenue, warranting sending the case to state court, according to the opinion. Sending the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS