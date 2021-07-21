Ga. Insurance Exec Says FBI Disrupted His American Dream

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Suspended Georgia insurance commissioner Jim C. Beck told jurors in his embezzlement trial on Wednesday that his subcontracting scheme for his former employer was his version of the American Dream until the FBI turned it into a nightmare. Beck spent the day on the stand explaining to the Georgia federal jury why it wasn't fraudulent for him to subcontract services for the Georgia Underwriting Association, of which he was the general manager of operations, to companies that ultimately deposited the bulk of its payments, on his direction, into his personal accounts. The FBI agents who started investigating Beck around the time...

