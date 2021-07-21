Next Up For NBA Champ Giannis: Winning These IP Cases

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo's work is done on the basketball court, after winning the NBA Finals Tuesday night with a 50-point performance. But the Milwaukee Bucks star still has work left to do in federal court in a sprawling trademark litigation campaign over his "Greek Freak" nickname. Here's a look at how he's fared and what claims remain. Since rising to prominence as one of the NBA's best players with back-to-back MVP awards in 2019 and 2020, Greece-born Antetokounmpo has filed 51 intellectual property infringement lawsuits with the help of his attorney Anastasi Pardalis of Pardalis & Nohavicka LLP. The lawsuits, all filed...

