Broad Discovery Law Reading Most 'Logical,' Justices Told

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Aerospace component parts maker Servotronics Inc. urged the U.S. Supreme Court to adopt a broad definition of which foreign tribunals qualify for discovery in federal courts, arguing that is "the only logical, workable interpretation." Servotronics filed parallel discovery requests under multiple appellate court jurisdictions that yielded opposite results, so it appealed a Seventh Circuit decision that said private tribunals do not qualify as a "foreign or international tribunal" under Section 1782, which defines federal court assistance to foreign arbitrations. Boeing and Rolls-Royce, which went to a U.K. tribunal to recover money over an incident at a Boeing facility they blamed on Servotronics, had told...

