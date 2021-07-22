Saint-Gobain, 3M, Honeywell To Pay $65M Over Tainted Water

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of hundreds of residents affected by water contaminated by "forever chemicals" asked a New York federal judge to preliminarily approve a $65 million settlement to resolve claims that Saint-Gobain, 3M and Honeywell were responsible for perfluorooctanoic acid contamination of the town's drinking water. Class counsel said on Wednesday in its motion for preliminary approval that Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corp., 3M Co. and Honeywell International Inc. will collectively dole out $65.25 million to establish a settlement fund for the community of Hoosick Falls, New York. Individual company contributions will remain confidential, according to a statement from 3M. The proposed deal, however,...

