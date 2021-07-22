Biden Names Victoria Kennedy, Other Attys As Ambassadors

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden is nominating Greenberg Traurig LLP attorney Victoria Reggie Kennedy, the widow of late Massachusetts Sen. Edward Kennedy, to serve as ambassador to Austria. Biden on Wednesday also named South Carolina lawyer Jamie Harpootlian, the wife of South Carolina state Sen. Dick Harpootlian, a Biden donor and friend, to be ambassador to Slovenia amid a string of foreign policy nominations. Kennedy, who currently serves as senior counsel in Greenberg Traurig's corporate practice group, is also the president of the board and co-founder of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the U.S. Senate, a nonpartisan nonprofit that educates the public...

