NJ Magnesium Maker Says Insurer Must Cover Explosion

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Reade Manufacturing Co. has asked a New Jersey federal judge to declare that Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. must cover the magnesium maker in three underlying suits alleging that the company's negligence caused a deadly explosion in Idaho. Reade, which is based in Manchester Township, New Jersey, and does business as Magnesium Elektron Powders NJ, said Thursday that Liberty Mutual has rejected coverage in bad faith and that the policy's pollution exclusion was not triggered. The underlying litigation expressly alleged "bodily injury" and "property damage" caused by an "occurrence" covered by the $2 million policy, Reade said. "The Underlying Lawsuits do...

