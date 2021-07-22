Allianz Unit Gets Hotel's COVID-19 Suit Tossed

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Thursday dismissed a COVID-19 coverage suit brought against Allianz unit Fireman's Fund Insurance Co., rejecting Thompson Seattle Hotel's owner's contention that the virus does constitute a physical loss since it alters the air. U.S. District Judge Barbara J. Rothstein found that First and Stewart Hotel Owner LLC cannot seek coverage for losses stemming from the closure of its hotel, including a restaurant and bar, during the COVID-19 pandemic because the insurance provisions it invoked "failed to offer independent grounds for coverage." First and Stewart Hotel Owner had insisted that its March lawsuit isn't based solely on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS