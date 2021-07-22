Dems Want Social Media Cos. Liable For Vax Misinformation

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 11:13 PM EDT) -- Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., introduced a bill Thursday that would revoke the Communications Decency Act's liability shields for social media companies that use algorithms to promote health-related misinformation, an effort to combat false reports about the COVID-19 vaccine. The Health Misinformation Act would amend Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which currently protects social media platforms from an array of liability stemming from its users' posts. "These are some of the biggest, richest companies in the world and they must do more to prevent the spread of deadly vaccine misinformation," Klobuchar said in a release. "Earlier this year, I called...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS