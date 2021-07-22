Walgreens Can't Skirt Ex-Executive's $2.5M Benefits Suit

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Walgreens can't shake a former higher-up's allegations that the company owes him $2.5 million for shorting him on executive compensation benefits, with an Illinois federal judge ruling the lawsuit is strong enough to survive the drugstore chain's dismissal bid. In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. smiled upon Daniel Malloy's suit, which asserts claims under state law and the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Judge Dow said Malloy plausibly alleged that Walgreens — which is incorporated under the name Walgreen Co. — could have denied him benefits he was owed as part of a corporate...

