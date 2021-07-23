Condo Collapse Litigation Leaders Talk Of Coming Challenges

Law360, Miami (July 23, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- As leaders of the team representing victims of the Surfside, Florida, condominium collapse, Harley Tropin of Kozyak Tropin Throckmorton and Rachel Furst of Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen PA will have their hands full trying to maximize recovery for the victims and balancing what will sometimes be competing interests between those who lost their apartments and the 97 who lost their lives. Harley Tropin Rachel Furst Tropin and Furst, who were appointed by Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman to oversee the plaintiffs' attorneys in the consolidated litigation, bring a wealth of experience litigating complex class actions that they intend to use as...

