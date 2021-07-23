Carrington Coleman Adds Insurance Partner In Dallas

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Texas law firm Carrington Coleman Sloman & Blumenthal LLP has added a partner to its Dallas office with experience litigating on behalf of commercial clients in insurance disputes. Marisa O'Sullivan comes to Carrington Coleman from Amy Stewart Law, also in Dallas, where she was promoted to principal last year. "I'm going to continue my insurance recovery practice on behalf of commercial policyholder clients," O'Sullivan told Law360. "I handle not only coverage litigation, which is of course important, but also claims-track disputes, policy reviews and analysis, and really a wide array of commercial policyholder needs." At Amy Stewart, O'Sullivan represented commercial clients...

