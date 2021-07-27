6 Ways To Excise Xinjiang Forced Labor From Supply Chains

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Over the past few years, the U.S. government has increased scrutiny of products imported into the U.S. in an effort to combat the use of forced labor and other human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Following a number of U.S. Customs and Border Protection withhold release orders and associated detentions of goods potentially associated with Xinjiang, proposed legislation to further expand such CBP enforcement and an updated U.S. Department of State Xinjiang supply chain business advisory, it is now more important than ever for U.S. importers to clearly document each step in a supply chain.[1] Currently, withhold release orders under Section...

