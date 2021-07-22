Ga. Insurance Commissioner Guilty In $2M Embezzlement Trial

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck was found guilty by a Georgia federal jury Thursday on 37 charges based on allegations he embezzled more than $2 million from the state-regulated insurance association he used to run before his election to the statewide position. The jury deliberated for just over an hour before finding Beck, who is suspended from office, guilty of wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering and aiding in the filing of false tax returns. The trial began last week. He was accused of orchestrating a complex invoicing scheme to siphon about $2 million from his former employer, the Georgia Underwriting...

