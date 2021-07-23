FCA Relator Pursuit Of DOJ's Declined Cases Is Vital

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- In a recent Law360 guest article, "DOJ Should Weigh Dismissing Every Nonintervened FCA Suit," the authors suggested that relators litigating declined cases drain scarce resources pursuing meritless cases, and that the U.S. Department of Justice should consider dismissing all False Claims Act cases when it makes its initial declination decision.[1] The narrative woven through the article is both false and dangerous, and should be rejected. The FCA's qui tam provisions provide that a private person, known as a relator, may bring a claim on behalf of the government against a person or corporation that the relator alleges has defrauded the government...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS