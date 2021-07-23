Ga. Developer Accused Of Polluting Wetlands, Lake

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A Georgia residential and commercial developer has been hit with a suit alleging it allowed contaminated water from a construction site to flow into culverts and drainpipes that polluted nearby wetlands and a lake in violation of the Clean Water Act. The suit, brought by a garden club and an environmental group in Georgia federal court, accuses Trilith Development LLC and its vice president for construction and development, Rick Halbert, of violating the general permits granted to a development project near Fayetteville, Georgia. The Crystal Lake Garden Club and Flint Riverkeeper LLC said in the suit, filed Wednesday, that runoff from...

