Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Biotech Investor Tells 2nd Circ. STAT Article Defamed Him

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- The retired co-founder of a health care and biotech hedge fund urged the Second Circuit Thursday to revive a suit claiming the Boston Globe publication STAT irresponsibly published allegations of sexual harassment that he says could not have happened because he is disabled.

Samuel Isaly said Boston Globe Media Partners LLC should have vetted allegations, most of them anonymous, that he harassed and demeaned women for years and routinely subjected them to lewd emails and pornography.

Isaly is a quadriplegic, the result of an injury suffered while wrestling in high school, his appellate brief stated, and therefore lacked the physical capability...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!