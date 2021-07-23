Biotech Investor Tells 2nd Circ. STAT Article Defamed Him

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- The retired co-founder of a health care and biotech hedge fund urged the Second Circuit Thursday to revive a suit claiming the Boston Globe publication STAT irresponsibly published allegations of sexual harassment that he says could not have happened because he is disabled. Samuel Isaly said Boston Globe Media Partners LLC should have vetted allegations, most of them anonymous, that he harassed and demeaned women for years and routinely subjected them to lewd emails and pornography. Isaly is a quadriplegic, the result of an injury suffered while wrestling in high school, his appellate brief stated, and therefore lacked the physical capability...

