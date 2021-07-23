Estee Lauder Says ERISA Suit A Goner After Justices' Ruling

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Estee Lauder is asking a New York federal court to reconsider its refusal to dismiss a proposed class action claiming the skin care and makeup giant loaded its $1.6 billion retirement plan with too expensive investment options, saying the U.S. Supreme Court's recent TransUnion ruling revokes class standing for members who suffered no personal harm. The company on Thursday filed a motion for reconsideration of a June ruling refusing to dismiss the proposed class action lodged against Estee Lauder by five current and former employees, who rejected the company's argument that they lacked Article III standing to assert their claims in...

