Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Estee Lauder Says ERISA Suit A Goner After Justices' Ruling

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Estee Lauder is asking a New York federal court to reconsider its refusal to dismiss a proposed class action claiming the skin care and makeup giant loaded its $1.6 billion retirement plan with too expensive investment options, saying the U.S. Supreme Court's recent TransUnion ruling revokes class standing for members who suffered no personal harm.

The company on Thursday filed a motion for reconsideration of a June ruling refusing to dismiss the proposed class action lodged against Estee Lauder by five current and former employees, who rejected the company's argument that they lacked Article III standing to assert their claims in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!