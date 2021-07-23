Kia Cleared In $104.5M Seat Belt Defect Trial

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A California state jury has cleared Kia Motors America Inc. of a family's more than $100 million in claims that a defective seat belt caused their daughter's brain injury in a crash. After hearing evidence for over a month, the Orange County jury ruled Thursday that the automaker was not responsible for the traumatic brain injury suffered by Kamiya Perry, a 23-year-old aspiring singer who had just released an album when her family got into a serious crash on April 21, 2019. The family's lawyer, Jonathan Michaels, had told the jury in opening arguments that Perry's injury occurred because Kia designed...

