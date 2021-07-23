Builders Appeal $5.5M Award Over Notre Dame London Dorm

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Two Boston-based builders have appealed a Massachusetts federal judge's decision to enforce a $5.5 million arbitral award against them, related to a dispute over their purportedly shoddy construction work on a London dormitory for the University of Notre Dame. Student housing companies TJAC Waterloo LLC and ZVI Construction Co. LLC filed their notice of appeal Thursday in the First Circuit following U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs' judgment entered July 7 in favor of the plaintiff, The University of Notre Dame (USA) in England. In a joint status report on July 14, TJAC and ZVI claimed that absent final judgment and...

