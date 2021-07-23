FIFA, US Soccer To Face Appeal In Promoter's Antitrust Suit

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A sports promoter said Friday it will appeal a ruling dismissing most of its suit accusing FIFA and U.S. Soccer of conspiring to boycott leagues, clubs and players who participate in unsanctioned matches. Jeffrey Kessler of Winston Strawn LLP confirmed that his client, Relevent Sports, was appealing U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni's Tuesday decision, but he would not elaborate. Relevent accused FIFA, the global governing body for soccer, of engaging in a worldwide conspiracy with affiliated regional confederations, hundreds of national associations including U.S. Soccer, and their leagues and teams. Relevent announced in August 2018 that it planned to host an official...

