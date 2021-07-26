Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pa. Health Dept. Wants To Toss Contact Tracing Breach Suit

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania's Department of Health has said a federal court should toss a lawsuit claiming a contractor doing contact tracing for COVID-19 cases exposed people's private information, arguing that the department has sovereign immunity and the case doesn't claim anyone actually stole or used the information.

The Department of Health said in its Friday motion to dismiss the proposed class action that the temporary public availability of Insight Global Inc.'s databases didn't create an injury that gave standing to the plaintiff or the proposed class, since no one had alleged that the information was misused to steal anyone's identity. And as an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!