Pa. Health Dept. Wants To Toss Contact Tracing Breach Suit

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania's Department of Health has said a federal court should toss a lawsuit claiming a contractor doing contact tracing for COVID-19 cases exposed people's private information, arguing that the department has sovereign immunity and the case doesn't claim anyone actually stole or used the information. The Department of Health said in its Friday motion to dismiss the proposed class action that the temporary public availability of Insight Global Inc.'s databases didn't create an injury that gave standing to the plaintiff or the proposed class, since no one had alleged that the information was misused to steal anyone's identity. And as an...

