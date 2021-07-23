Goldman Sachs Wants Women's Gender Bias Class Undone

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Goldman Sachs urged a Manhattan federal judge to decertify a class of women associates and vice presidents in a decade-old gender bias case, saying its allegedly discriminatory performance review process was decentralized and couldn't glue the class members together. The investment company on Thursday asked U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres to undo a March 2018 order certifying a Title VII class of thousands of women who worked in one of three revenue-producing divisions during a 16-year period. In a brief supporting its motion for decertification, Goldman Sachs argued that not all the women included in the class had the right to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS