Juul Execs, Altria Trim — But Can't Nix — 18 Bellwether Suits

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Thursday trimmed but did not dismiss 18 bellwether suits against a group of current and former Juul Labs Inc. executives, along with the e-cigarette maker's largest investor, Altria Group Inc., in multidistrict litigation claiming Juul intentionally marketed its harmful tobacco products to young people. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick trimmed several claims, many related to strict liability, but kept most of the disputed claims alive, finding that the allegations by the dozen and a half plaintiffs were strong enough to survive the dismissal phase of the litigation. Among other things, the plaintiffs have argued that Atria,...

