SEC Settles With Hedge Fund At Center Of NFL Fraud Suit

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has asked a Florida federal court to enter final judgments following settlements with a hedge fund and former investment advisor over claims they participated in a scheme that defrauded former NFL players of millions of dollars. The SEC's settlement with Cambridge Capital Group Advisors LLC calls for the appointment of attorney Robert Carey as receiver for Cambridge and its affiliates. The government said in its motion filed Thursday that this is a necessary step to protect victims and give them a better chance of recovering proceeds, which is set to come from settlements from the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS