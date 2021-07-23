11th Circ. Reverses Course On Pandemic Cruise Restrictions

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The same Eleventh Circuit panel that reinstated the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions on the cruise industry reversed course Friday, allowing a Florida federal judge's decision lifting the restrictions to go into effect. Less than a week after issuing an administrative stay of U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday's preliminary injunction against the CDC's cruise ship rules, the court changed course in a one-paragraph order that said the federal government had "failed to demonstrate an entitlement to a stay pending appeal." The court cited Nken v. Holder, a 2009 U.S. Supreme Court decision that upheld the traditional...

