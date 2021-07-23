Opioid Wholesalers, W.Va. Gov'ts Set To Wrap Bellwether

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A two-day closing marathon in a bellwether opioid crisis trial in West Virginia federal court is set to start Tuesday after the city and county at the heart of the case battled in recent days to reinforce their position that distributors weren't invisible middlemen but causes of the problem. Cabell County, W.Va., and county seat Huntington say the nation's three major drug wholesalers — AmerisourceBergen Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. — helped cause the opioid crisis that has brought so much addiction to this area of the country, turning a blind eye to outrageously large opioid orders that should have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS