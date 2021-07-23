FTC Given Extra Time To File Amended Facebook Complaint

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 11:26 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal court granted the Federal Trade Commission three additional weeks to file its amended monopoly complaint against Facebook Inc., following an FTC extension bid that was not opposed by the social media giant. In a one-line order, the court granted the FTC's request Friday that it have until Aug. 19 to file the amended complaint, following the dismissal of its previous complaint last month. "The requested extension will provide sufficient time for plaintiff to complete internal agency processes with respect to filing an amended complaint," the commission said in its bid. It also noted that Facebook and the FTC had crafted...

