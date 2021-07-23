Avenatti Phased Junior Attys Out Of Settlements, Jury Told

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 10:54 PM EDT) -- An attorney who worked at Michael Avenatti's former law firm told a California federal jury that it was common for his boss to take over a case once it moved toward settling, including in a lawsuit where the suspended attorney stands accused of stealing millions from a paraplegic client's settlement. Carlos X. Colorado of the X-Law Group testified that Avenatti was often closely involved in managing and overseeing cases Colorado handled at Eagan Avenatti LLP, but once it reached time to settle, Avenatti would fully take over and Colorado would never handle the disbursement of client funds or settlement negotiations....

