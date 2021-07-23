US Drops 5 Visa Fraud Suits Against Chinese Scholars

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 11:21 PM EDT) -- The federal government on Thursday and Friday filed for the dismissal of five visa fraud suits against Chinese researchers accused of being a part of an orchestrated program by the Chinese government to send military scientists to the U.S. The government's filings, in three separate California federal courts and Indiana federal court, did not provide any indication as to why the suits were being dismissed. "In all of our prosecutions, the Department of Justice evaluates the merits of a case as it prepares for trial," U.S. Department of Justice spokesperson Wyn Hornbuckle told Law360 in an email. "Recent developments in a handful...

