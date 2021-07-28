Top 6 Gov't Contracts Policies To Watch: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 10:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense is expected to finalize a major overhaul of cybersecurity requirements for contractors in the second half of 2021, while contractors will also be keeping a close watch on proposed False Claims Act changes. Here are six government enforcement priorities and pending policy moves that federal contractors should be watching during the rest of the year: The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Final Rule Introduced as a response to what the DOD said was an ever-increasing level of "malicious cyber activity" against the defense industrial base, the department's Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program will require all defense contractors...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS