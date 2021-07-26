NCAA And Former USC Coach Settle Defamation Suit

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The NCAA and former University of Southern California assistant football coach Todd McNair have settled a long-running defamation lawsuit over allegations the NCAA made that the coach knew of improper benefits in a scandal involving former Trojans star running back Reggie Bush. "After 10 years of litigation, both sides have come together to resolve this matter to the mutual satisfaction of all parties involved," the sides said in a joint statement released by spokeswoman Gina Fernandes of Juris Productions. Financial terms of the settlement were not disclosed. The settlement comes as the case was headed for a new trial after a...

