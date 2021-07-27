DOJ, FBI Officials Push For Ransomware Reporting Law

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Top cybersecurity officials at the U.S. Department of Justice and FBI on Tuesday urged Congress to pass a bill ordering ransomware victims to report attacks to authorities, amid a cybercrime spree that has hit hospitals, schools and a critical U.S. fuel pipeline. "Without prompt reporting, investigative opportunities are lost, our ability to assist other victims facing the same attacks is degraded, and the government and Congress does not have a full picture of the threat facing American companies," Deputy Assistant Attorney General Richard Downing told lawmakers during a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Officials at the DOJ, FBI and Cybersecurity and...

