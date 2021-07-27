Union Defends Arbitration Award In NYC Hotel Mortgage Fight

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A New York hospitality union has asked a federal court not to vacate an arbitrator's award finding that a Manhattan hotel violated their contract through a mortgage that didn't require the lender to recognize the union in the event of default and repossession. The New York Hotel & Motel Trades Council, AFL-CIO union told the court Friday that it opposes The Wagner at the Battery hotel and owner Urban Commons 2 West LLC's June 1 petition to vacate the award. The union said the award was a valid interpretation by an impartial industry arbitrator of the industrywide collective bargaining agreement to...

