Google Not A 'Beneficent Ad Facilitator,' Publishers Say

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Publishers want a California federal judge to reject Google's bid to duck their consolidated antitrust proposed class action over its digital advertising business, arguing the search giant's dismissal bid mischaracterizes their proposed market definitions. Google wrongly assails market definitions based around ad servers that publishers use to display ads and ad intermediaries that match publishers with advertisers looking to place that content, the publishers said in an opposition brief, blasting the search giant for trying to argue that its prices are constrained by the "walled gardens" of ads published on Amazon and Facebook. "Antitrust relevant markets are defined by the full...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS