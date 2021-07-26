NYC, Calif., VA Unveil Vaccine Requirements For Employees

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 1:07 PM EDT) -- New York City, the state of California and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs all announced COVID-19 vaccination requirements for their employees Monday, measures that come as the highly contagious delta variant continues to spread. New York City is requiring all of its roughly 300,000 government employees to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly virus tests beginning in mid-September, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced. In California, state workers as well as health care workers must follow similar rules starting next month, according to a statement from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office. And Veterans Affairs health care personnel will have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS