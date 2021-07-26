NYC Mandates Vaccines Or Weekly Tests For All City Workers

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 1:07 PM EDT) -- New York City is requiring all of its roughly 300,000 government employees to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly virus tests beginning in mid-September, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday. Citing the dangers of the highly contagious delta variant, de Blasio said during a news conference that he is expanding the city's vaccine-or-testing mandate from covering just the health-care sector to encompass the city's entire workforce. The policy goes into effect Sep. 13. "We're going to keep climbing this ladder, and adding additional measures as needed, mandates and strong measures whenever needed to fight the delta variant," de...

