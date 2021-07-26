Jury Finds Ex-Texas Mayor, Husband Guilty Of Bribery, Again

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury has reconvicted an ex-mayor and her real estate developer husband on bribery and fraud charges more than two years after the couple's first convictions were thrown out due to a court officer's alleged interference with a juror. Former Richardson, Texas, Mayor Laura Jordan, 56, and her husband, developer Mark Jordan, 54, were convicted Friday of conspiracy to commit bribery concerning a local government receiving federal funds, bribery concerning a local government receiving federal funds, conspiracy to defraud the U.S., and aiding or assisting in preparation of false documents under internal revenue laws. The Eastern District of Texas...

