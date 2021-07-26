China Puts Sanctions on Wilbur Ross, 6 Others In Retaliation

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- China imposed sanctions on Americans, including former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, in a one-to-one retaliation against Washington's sanctions on seven Chinese officials in Hong Kong. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the sanctions on Friday, one week after the Biden administration warned businesses of the risks of operating in Hong Kong, saying they were "reciprocal countermeasures" to the U.S.' purported interference in Chinese internal affairs. "I would like to stress once again that Hong Kong is China's Special Administrative Region and its affairs are an integral part of China's internal affairs," a spokesperson for the ministry said Friday....

