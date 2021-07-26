Uber Rips NJ Driver's Bid To Bypass Arbitration In Wage Fight

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Uber told a New Jersey federal judge Friday that a federal carveout for interstate transportation workers doesn't shield a driver from having to arbitrate his wage and hour claims against the ride-hailing giant, and moreover, that the driver knowingly agreed to Uber's valid arbitration provision. Uber Technologies Inc. filed a reply brief supporting its renewed motion to compel arbitration, arguing that ride-hail or rideshare drivers nationwide do not belong to a "class of workers" who play a crucial enough role in the interstate movement of passengers or goods to fall within the Federal Arbitration Act's Section 1 exemption. Furthermore, driver Jaswinder...

