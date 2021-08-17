Consolidated Surfside Complaint Targets Condo Association

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Former residents of the collapsed Champlain Towers South building in Florida filed a consolidated complaint against their condominium association late Monday, marking the start of a proposed class action over the June disaster that killed 98 people. The consolidated complaint says the association knew about problems with the Surfside structure but failed to warn residents about them and did not take steps to make repairs until it was too late. "Tragically for plaintiffs and members of the classes, the association never warned that Champlain Towers South's known structural defects posed severe risks to their lives, safety and property," the plaintiffs said...

