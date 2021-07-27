Ga. Judge Facing Ethics Charges Over Facebook Comments

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 3:50 PM EDT) -- A Georgia state court judge is facing ethics charges after he commented on social media in support of law enforcement investigating March's Atlanta-area spa shootings, despite the possibility that aspects of the case could come before him. Cherokee County Superior Court Judge David Cannon Jr. must face charges that he violated the Georgia Code of Judicial Conduct through "willful misconduct" by posting his support on Facebook for investigators with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department, according to formal charges entered against him on July 20 by the Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission. After a police captain was publicly criticized for appearing to say during...

