5th Circ. Says United Can't Fly Away From $3.8M Jury Award

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 11:01 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Monday upheld a judgment against United Airlines for harming a disabled woman after contract employees dropped her when moving her from her wheelchair to a seat on the airplane, ruling that the woman produced sufficient evidence to support the verdict awarding her relief. A three-judge panel affirmed a Texas jury's $3.8 million verdict for Erica Fulton, finding that a lower court was right to deny United's request for a new trial. The panel was not swayed by United's argument that the jury award was too large. "The jury's award for physical pain and mental anguish was not against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS