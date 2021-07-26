PwC Beats Whistleblower's Retaliation Suit After Bench Trial

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 11:14 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday nixed a wrongful termination suit from a f​​ormer PwC auditor who claims he was fired for whistleblowing, finding after a bench trial that he failed to connect his complaint to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with his termination. The best evidence Mauro Botta presented was the timing of his firing — less than a year after the filing of his ultimately fruitless SEC complaint — U.S. Magistrate Judge Alex G. Tse said, but it was not enough to show PwC retaliated against him, wrongfully terminated him or breached his employment agreement. "This hint of...

