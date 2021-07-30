Cybersecurity & Privacy Policy To Watch For Rest Of 2021

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 10:17 PM EDT) -- More states are expected to add their own consumer privacy protections to the books in the coming months, while federal regulators are likely to spend the remainder of 2021 stepping up their scrutiny of Big Tech and pushing to clamp down on a recent scourge of ransomware attacks. Several major cybersecurity and privacy developments defined the first half of the year, including the addition of two states to an emerging consumer privacy law patchwork, a shakeup in leadership at the Federal Trade Commission and sprawling cyberattacks that impacted the nation's largest pipeline, a pair of major software providers and a global meat supplier. ...

