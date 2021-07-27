Ex-Mayor Says Bribe, Fraud Counts Cross-Contaminated Trial

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 1:43 PM EDT) -- A former Massachusetts mayor convicted of fleecing investors and shaking down marijuana businesses said Monday that the government's sprawling, 24-count case left jurors "jumping to the conclusion" that he was guilty despite weak evidence. Jasiel Correia, the former mayor of Fall River, asked U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock to wipe out the May verdict finding him guilty on 21 counts. He said "spillover prejudice" led the panel to find that he used more than $230,000 invested in a smartphone app he developed to fund a lavish lifestyle before he took office, and separately engaged in old-school extortion as mayor, forcing...

