'Mountainous' Opioid Shipments Fed Crisis, Judge Told

Law360, Charleston, W.Va. (July 27, 2021, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Lawyers for a small Appalachian county began closing arguments Tuesday in a West Virginia trial seen as an important test of liability for the opioid epidemic, arguing that the "Big Three" drug distributors' "mountainous" shipments fed multiple waves of addiction. Cabell County and its county seat, Huntington, began summing up the case they've made since the bench trial began May 3 in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, in Charleston, an hour east of Huntington. It is the first bellwether trial in multidistrict opioid litigation in the country. The county's lawyer, Paul Farrell, told U.S. District Judge David Faber Tuesday morning that...

